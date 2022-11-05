Kiwanis Club hosts annual T.A.K.E. Defense class

T.A.K.E. Executive Director Jill Leiker demonstrates a series of tactics for women to use leverage against potential attackers, on Saturday.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The Kiwanis Club of St. Joseph held its annual partnered workshop with The Ali Kemp Educational Foundation (T.A.K.E.) on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The program, which was free to the public, took women through the fundamentals of hand-to-hand self-defense training mechanisms, featuring demonstrations of ways to get out of chokeholds, methods to ward off attackers, tactics to open windows of escape and more.

