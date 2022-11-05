Kiwanis Club hosts annual T.A.K.E. Defense class

The Kiwanis Club of St. Joseph held its annual partnered workshop with The Ali Kemp Educational Foundation (T.A.K.E.) on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The program, which was free to the public, took women through the fundamentals of hand-to-hand self-defense training mechanisms, featuring demonstrations of ways to get out of chokeholds, methods to ward off attackers, tactics to open windows of escape and more.
T.A.K.E. Executive Director Jill Leiker spoke about the program's origin, which was sparked by the death of a young woman over two decades ago at the hands of a predator.
"Our program has been in existence since 2004. Our program is a part of the Ali Kemp Educational Foundation. Ali Kemp was a 19-year-old college freshman who came home from college, got a summer job, and was working alone at a pool and was approached by a predator who made a pass at her, of which she wanted nothing to do with him. A fight ensued, and she fought and fought for her life but lost the fight."
Leiker also spoke of her involvement with the program, citing the interest of Ali's father in starting a defense class as the primary contributor.
"Ali's dad, Roger Kemp, was interested in starting a self-defense class and came to my work, where I worked at the time, and my supervisor knew that I had a martial arts background and asked if I would take the time to meet with Mr. Kemp and see if there was anything we could do to help him."
Leiker stated that she believes that the best place for anyone to start when learning to defend themselves is to elevate their everyday awareness and educate themselves on how safe they actually are.
"I think the most important thing is that people think about the awareness piece of it, and people really turn that off. They think that that's really not a big deal, but it really is your first line of defense. You know, if you're seeing somebody consistently, first they're at the grocery store, and then they're at the park, and then they're...all of a sudden, you start seeing them over and over again and they don't seem to quite fit."
According to Leiker, since then, the self-defense course has seen over 73,000 individual women.
T.A.K.E. will be hosting a class at Overland Park within the upcoming weeks as well as additional classes around the Midwest throughout the Spring months.
