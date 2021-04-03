Kids are grateful for Easter at the Mansion event this year

St. Joseph Museums kicked off some Easter festivities on Saturday morning with Easter at the Mansion.
This was held at the Wyeth-Tooth Mansion, where smiles could be seen from all over. The event for kids and families was much more than just an Easter egg hunt.
"The kids are loving it. We have rock painting and the Easter egg hunt, we’ve got the petting zoo, the Easter bunny here to take pictures with." Lisa rock, the President of Museum Hill Association said.
Kids enjoyed all the things to do and even some young helpers, Liberty and Atticus Fields, found helping to be one of their favorite parts.
"I love helping the kids with the paint area. All those little animals over there it’s pretty fun to pet them and all," the siblings said.
Sara Wilson the Executive Director at St. Joseph Museums said being able to hold the event was very important not only for her but for many of the people in attendance.
"This has become one of my very favorite events. It’s always nice to see the kids and the baby animals out after a long winter and the flowers are starting to come up. So I think it’s even more special this year because of COVID and the pandemic to have people be able to come out and have a safe and socially distanced event. But to actually have an event is really special this year," she said.
And, the kids really appreciated being able to gather again.
"Happy Easter and let’s hope this COVID thing gets over," Atticus said.
