After a one-year pandemic-imposed break, Chiefs players are again unpacking their bags at Missouri Western's Scanlon Hall for another training camp.
Mosaic Life Care, Missouri Western State University and Chiefs administration officials held a press conference on Monday to kick off camp. All parties mentioned that bringing Chiefs camp back to town was important but said the challenge still ahead is keeping people healthy. Among the things outlined, a big change with camp this year will be limited fan and player interactions.
“It’s exciting and challenging,” Mark Donovan, Kansas City Chiefs president, said. “One of the best things about camp is the interaction between fans and players. That is not possible. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to do the autographs after practice like we used to. We are doing our best to make up for that.”
Among the ways the Chiefs will offset the lack of autograph sessions will be through a new ticket system. Fans need to get tickets online for camp this year and doing that puts them in a raffle where Chiefs autographed gear will be given out daily.
Donovan said Monday it was good to be back in St. Joseph as the Chiefs have trained here for more than a decade now. Donovan said he particularly enjoys all of the locals talking with him.
“Every single person that I have met they don’t only acknowledge me but they thank us for being here,” Donovan said. “That means a lot to us as an organization and hopefully it is a reiteration of the impact we are having positively on the community.”
Missouri Western officials said they are thankful for the Chiefs' commitment to the campus as well. There are several new improvements on campus this year for the camp, including a new designated fan area by the end zones and work at Scanlon Hall where the players and staff live for a month.
Missouri Western President Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy said the campus and city have prospered from the team’s commitment.
“We have very much appreciated our association with the Chiefs and believe that both we and the community have benefited greatly,” Kennedy said. “I do want to thank all of our partners for their tremendous support.”
The camp is sponsored by the Chiefs' health care provider Mosaic Life Care. While masks are not required at camp, Mosaic officials advised fans to wear them if they are in an area where they don't know the vaccination status of others.
“There is a simple way to live in this world of COVID-19 safely and responsibly,” Michael Pulido, chief operations officer at Mosaic Life Care said. “It’s simple, get vaccinated.”
Practices that are open to the public begin later this week. On Wednesday, training camp is open for season ticket holders, and on Thursday the general public can attend after getting tickets.
To get tickets to camp, visit chiefs.com/tickets/trainingcamp.
