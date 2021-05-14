Community members took to the St. Joseph Country Club on Thursday evening for the Junior League of St. Joseph's Centennial Soiree, celebrating 100 years of service in the community.
It was a chance for giving back and enjoying entertainment, Junior League Vice President Emily Wearing said.
“We’re kind of getting old members and new members all together to kind of reminisce about all the activities and that we’ve done in the community," she said. "We’re also really excited because we’re going to be able to give out several grants to different organizations in the community that meet our mission of helping women and children.”
Some of the league's causes include working with the YWCA, literacy programs and awarding library grants.
Even members from several decades ago stay involved, former league president Amy Goddard said. That creates a unique sisterhood spanning generations.
“You join the Junior League for a love of your community," she said. "It’s also an excellent way to make long-lasting friendships… We have past presidents here from 30, 40 years ago, and they’re all talking to their fellow Junior League members."
Former members like Goddard who stay active after at least six years of service become sustainers. They stay active within the Junior League but do not hold official positions.
It's amazing to see the Junior League's impact over the years, Wearing said.
“It means so much," she said. "It’s so incredible to see the impact that we’ve made in the community, you know, the Junior League was very instrumental in helping get the Allied Arts Council started, helping with the Children’s Advocacy Center. We also had the big Tossed and Found garage sale that a lot of people remember.”
Projects from years past included legal aid programs, starting the Pony Express Run, and visiting every kindergarten class in the St. Joseph School District to read with students, Goddard said.
Wearing said anyone interested in learning more about the league or joining should visit juinorleaguesj.com.
