Every year St. Joseph’s Juneteenth Celebration grows in popularity and duration.
For 2022, it will come back with three days of community and fun, with the ultimate goal of education and celebrating the freeing of slaves in Galveston, Texas, in 1865.
“It’s always been a big part of our heritage, our childhood, our upbringing, and now it’s a part of everybody’s heritage,” said LaTonya Williams, one of the organizers of the event.
Operating under the theme “Still I Rise,” the Juneteenth Celebration will be held starting at 6 p.m. today, at the Bartlett Center, 409 S. 18th St., with a free concert by Max Groove Jazz.
While the COVID-19 pandemic had previously shortened Juneteenth activities, it will be back with a full list of happenings, including the Juneteenth Parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 18.
“The parade is making a comeback this year and we are really happy about that,” Williams said.
The parade route will begin at the Aquatic Park, go to Messanie Street and disband at 16th St.
Other events will include the Juneteenth Pageant and pick-up games of basketball, cornhole, horseshoes and volleyball on Friday. The big day will be Saturday, with the parade, Black National Anthem and Mayor’s Proclamation at noon, petting zoo, vendor booths, caricatures, a talent show at 3 p.m., cake walk at 5 p.m. and a performance by Pyro Flow at 9 p.m.
Being involved with planning the celebration for several years, Williams said it’s a lot for the event’s small committee to handle. But it’s worth it to see people conversing with each other and having a good time.
“People are trying to understand and (there’s) inclusion. In the past, it was never really like that. It was only us and only, quote-unquote, ‘Our people.’ It makes me so elated to be able to look around and it’s all walks of life, all ages, all races. It’s just amazing,” Williams said.
In Williams’ time as an organizer, the Juneteenth committee also has been able to add people like Terresa Parks of EM-PAC and Sara Wilson, executive director at St. Joseph Museums. Williams said the added people give her perspective when planning the event and help lighten the load of activities to book for it.
“A lot of times, I’m too close to things and people, but (Wilson)’s able to be like, ‘Well, how about this?’ And we’re like, ‘You know what? You’re good,’” Williams said laughing.
One of the continuing themes for the event remains educating people about the importance of Juneteenth and why people need to come together to learn from each other.
“The fact that it is a federal holiday now is huge. It is immense. But what’s crazy is that people still do not know the origin and the history of Juneteenth. So I want for people to learn about it, to learn about our community. I mean, it’s not us against them. It’s everybody and it takes everybody in order to make all of this work,” Williams said.
While one of Williams’s big fears with the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration is the scorching heat, she said she knows it will be a good time as long as people are staying hydrated.
“I looked at the forecast and it’s going to be really hot ... But it’s going to be just a lot of fun,” she said.
The events are free and open to the public.
