The Northwest Missouri Republican Club will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Hoof and Horn, 429 Illinois Ave.The speaker will be Mayor John Josendale, who will give a brief State of the City talk and share some of the goals for the coming year.The social hour is at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner/presentation at 6:30.
