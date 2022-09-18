Jewels of St. Joseph tour returns after two years

The non-profit Historic St. Joseph Foundation held its 5th annual Jewels of St. Joseph Homes Tour on Sunday for the first time since 2019.
According to Historic St. Joseph Foundation President Isobel McGowan, those who managed to purchase tickets in advance got the chance to visit eight different houses and other structures while also receiving an informational tour that they could take at their own pace.
“What we do is we get houses and buildings that participate and open their homes on this day," Isobel McGowan. "People buy their tickets in advance and then they have the opportunity to see the insides of a lot of buildings that otherwise they might never get a chance to inside.”
Vice President of the Historic St. Joseph Foundation Cole Woodbury emphasized the amount of history behind what the tour offers.
“There’s so many different histories, so many different buildings, but it’s just a great illustration of the properties that exist in St. Joe," he said. "What people are getting to see today is just a fraction of what exists in St. Joe, so there's so much to see, so many other homes that we’d love to have open for people to see.”
While tickets for admission to the tour did sell out twice before today’s events, Tour co-founder Lisa Rock stated that the foundation does plan to hold the event next September with different buildings and new opportunities.
“We have this event the third Sunday of September, every year, with the exception of the last two years because of COVID," Lisa Rock. "So, we will continue the third Sunday of every year. We have a different variety of homes every year. We usually have around eight to nine homes or properties. We’ll have seven to 8=eight properties or actual homes, and then we’ll have one that will be a church or some kind of commercial structure.”
