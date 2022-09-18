Jewels of St. Joseph tour returns after two years

Several tourists observe the inside of The Shakespeare Chateau during the 'Jewels of St. Josep' house tour.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The non-profit Historic St. Joseph Foundation held its 5th annual Jewels of St. Joseph Homes Tour on Sunday for the first time since 2019. 

According to Historic St. Joseph Foundation President Isobel McGowan, those who managed to purchase tickets in advance got the chance to visit eight different houses and other structures while also receiving an informational tour that they could take at their own pace. 

