Jewels of St. Joseph home tour puts history on display

The tour welcome 650 guests to tour St. Joseph’s historical properties. The earnings from ticket sales will go towards care for the houses.

 Kendra Simpson I News-Press NOW

The Jewels of St. Joseph Home Tour welcomed 650 guests into the community’s most historical properties as a way to preserve history.

St. Joseph historic locations including 809 and 819 Hall street, the C.D. Smith House and the newly reopened Trail Theatre were a few among the seven buildings on Saturday’s tour.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.