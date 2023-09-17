Jewels of St. Joseph home tour puts history on display

The Jewels of St. Joseph Home Tour welcomed 650 guests into the community’s most historical properties as a way to preserve history.
St. Joseph historic locations including 809 and 819 Hall street, the C.D. Smith House and the newly reopened Trail Theatre were a few among the seven buildings on Saturday’s tour.
People visiting from Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa along with St. Joseph residents sold out all 650 tickets days before the event.
Isobel McGowan, owner and innkeeper of the Shakespeare Chateau as well as the president of the Historic St. Joseph Foundation, believes these locations are the core of St. Joseph and it’s identity.
”Some of us who live here, you know, we kind of gloss it over and forget how beautiful and exceptional and extraordinary it truly is,” McGowan said. “And then when we see all these people, all this interest in coming into these historic homes and enjoying this historic architecture, it reminds us of how important it is to save it and preserve it.”
This one event funds the Historic St. Joseph Foundation for the entire year. Those earnings help care for St. Joseph’s most valued and historic locations.
The non-profit organized the 6th annual tour of these homes for the sake of preservation, protection and, most importantly, perpetuating the use of our historic architecture here in St. Joseph.
”Each one of these is a unique piece of our identity,” McGowan said. “Of our history, of who we are as a community and so important to save what we have left. We’ve lost an incredible amount. What we have left is increasingly valuable.”
The community seems to recognize that value. Several attendees, like Dan and Karen Motherway, had waited to explore the properties for quite some time before the tour.
”We love our historical buildings and old houses in general,” Mr. Motherway said.
”We’ve been driving by, looking at the outside (of 819 Hall Street) for the last year and a half,” Mrs. Motherway said. “So we’re really excited to find out what we can come in and see.”
The properties also served as source of inspiration for the younger visitors, including Sophia Jonas.
”I wanna be an interior designer,” Jonas said. “I like looking at all the old buildings and see how they were made and how they were built and stuff. And I like looking through those little pamphlets. It’s just really neat.”
Visitors could tour the seven locations in any order they pleased from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Owners of the properties and members of the foundation were eager to talk about the history of the building and answer any question guests may have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.