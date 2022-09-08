Eleven years into it, an event memorializing a St. Joseph teenager continues to bring the community together.
Having awarded more than $114,000 in scholarships and celebrating through music and driving, Jeep’n & Jamm’n for Brett has become a St. Joseph staple.
“We kind of thought maybe 10 years (in) we would call it quits, but everybody is still in it right now. So I guess it’s until somebody gets tired, (we’ll continue),” said Mike Brennan, an organizer of the event.
The celebration only continues to grow. This year’s event will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the 503 Farms Event Center, 16457 K Highway in St. Joseph, with registration for its annual Memorial Jeep Ride beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the ride hitting the road at 10:30 a.m.
After the ride, there will be live performances all day, with music from artists like Phil Vandel and Kendall Scott, Tad Hopkins, Schitty Beatles, BJ Talley, Jason & Brandon Duo and 9Penny starting at 2 p.m. There also will be silent auctions, car crushing and a cornhole tournament.
For the small group of organizers and the event’s expanding fanbase, it’s all done to continue to keep alive the memory of Brett Baltezor, who died unexpectedly in 2009 at the age of 19. A lover of music and Jeeps, Baltezor continues to be missed.
“One of the reasons that we do keep going is because of the support that we do get and the drive that it gives us to keep going and doing it year after year,” Brennan said. “It’s just a good feeling that we get and it’s for a great cause and it’s helping hundreds of kids.”
The event generates tens of thousands of dollars a year, all of which goes to the Brett Baltezor Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded to high school seniors to pursue a career in fine arts. In 2021, Brennan said more than $20,000 was raised, which was given out in 27 scholarships.
When the event started, this kind of success and longevity was unimaginable. Now, it’s become a September tradition and groups like the KC Jeep Club make a weekend out of it.
“Our first ride was 13 or 14 Jeeps. I think it was 103 last year,” Brennan said.
Brennan said the event serves as a sign of the commitment and generosity people have for their neighbors across the city and counties, as well as their love for Baltezor.
“The longer we’ve been in this, the support has been wonderful from the community,” he said.
The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public. Food vendors will be available on site. All types of vehicles are welcome to participate in the Memorial Jeep Ride.
