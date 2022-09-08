Jeep'n and Jamm'n

Jeeps line up for a previous Jeep’n and Jamm’n for Brett event.

 Submitted photo

Eleven years into it, an event memorializing a St. Joseph teenager continues to bring the community together.

Having awarded more than $114,000 in scholarships and celebrating through music and driving, Jeep’n & Jamm’n for Brett has become a St. Joseph staple.

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.