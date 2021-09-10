Ten years ago, the family of Brett Baltezor created an event to honor their late son. They never expected it to have such an impact on people.
“No, I didn’t expect it. But it’s been a fun ride,” Becky Brennan, one of the organizers for the event, said.
Having raised more than $100,000 in scholarships for students in the area, as well as entertaining thousands, Jeep’n & Jamm’n for Brett has been an overwhelmingly positive experience.
“Having everybody be a part of it and make it happen each and every year is just unbelievable,” Brennan said.
For its 10th anniversary, the celebration is going big. It will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the 503 Farms Event Center, 16457 K Highway in St. Joseph, with registration for its annual Memorial Jeep Ride, which hits the road at 11 a.m.
After the ride, there will be live performances all day, with music from artists like Tad Hopkins, Jason Riley, The Devil & Southern Fellowship, and more starting at 2 p.m. There also will be a special show from Pyro Tribe, car crushing, and a cornhole tournament.
For everyone involved, it’s a labor of love dedicated to the memory of Brett, who died unexpectedly in 2009 at the age of 19. A lover of music and Jeeps, Brett was a unique guy who everyone loved.
“He just stuck with you because he was so funny and so talented and just a great individual,” Brennan said. “For his family and his parents to have to lose him at such a young age and watch them keep moving forward each day ... This is very meaningful.”
While the event generates thousands of dollars in donations and silent and live raffles, no one involved takes a penny from it. It all goes back to the Brett Baltezor Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded to high school seniors to pursue a career in fine arts.
Brennan said the event has shown how generous the area is, from donations from groups like the Show-Me Jeep Club to businesses such as the 503 Farms Event Center lending their venue for free.
“The town and the people and the surrounding towns are amazing in helping us pull this off,” Brennan said.
In meeting the students and their families who benefit from the event, the organizers see the impact they have and that Brett’s story and influence continue.
“Just to see from beginning to end the ending piece of giving those scholarships out and watching those kids getting ready to start their new chapter is unbelievably amazing,” Brennan said.
The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public. Food vendors will be available on site. All types of vehicles are welcome to participate in the Memorial Jeep Ride.
