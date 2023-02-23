MidCity Excellence is holding its fifth annual Heritage Gospel Fest on Sunday, commemorating Black History Month through music and conversation.
Five racially diverse groups will be performing at the Faith Family Worship Center Church. Kimberly Warren, the founder of MCE, said St. Joseph needs resources like these for community members and children who may not have the funding to access them otherwise.
"A lot of youth do not have money for dance lessons and band lessons and we would love for the community to come and see how our kids can contribute something really rich and positive," Warren said. "Even though it's free, it's rich and valuable to our community — it helps heal the hearts, the minds and the souls, especially as kids are trying to get their bearings coming out of socialization, going to school, going to parades, hopefully, and just being an integral part of St. Joseph."
When spaces like these are available, Warren said she believes young people become stronger individuals not only for themselves but for the world around them.
"I think they all stand a little taller, they have pride in what they do, but we don't need to wait till they grow up," Warren said. "We need to let them know, 'We need you now. You're a valuable part,' because a lot of them have checked out."
Any funds raised this weekend will be going toward a laptop drive to provide children with MidCity Excellence more resources to advance their education and improve their academics.
"Music kind of buying people together, not just going to talk about African American history, because a lot of us have different things in our background, you know, from Africa, but maybe also Puerto Rico, Mexico, all around the world," Warren said. "This is a melting pot right here in St. Joseph. So the youth will be sharing their drumline skills and their singing skills, but we'll also see gospel choirs hand clapping, bring your tambourines, and we'll also see some Scottish bagpipes and gospel rapping. It's going to be a wonderful, edge-of-your-seat type of performance to bring the whole community together."
