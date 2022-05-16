The St. Joseph nonprofit InterServ recognized and honored its volunteers with the organization's annual meeting on Monday.
Started by The United Methodist Women, InterServ works alongside a variety of nonprofit groups throughout St. Joseph.
Bridget Supple, executive director of InterServ, spoke about how the organization is recognizing the hard work that its volunteers put in.
"We like to honor our volunteers and our donors, as well as our board members, who are also volunteers," Supple said. "So, once a year, we have our annual meeting, and usually we have a dinner, but this year we're having hors d'oeuvres, we'll put it that way."
Supple also spoke about the variety of services that the organization provides.
"Our volunteers make sure that meals are delivered to our Meals on Wheels clients," Supple said. "They also do taxes for the elderly and those who are disabled. We have them working in our youth program, which is run every day, Monday through Friday in the (InterServ Community Center)."
Supple said InterServ works with multiple organizations involved with homelessness, The United Way, Success By Six and Meals on Wheels, among others.
"We work with every organization in town that's a nonprofit," Supple said. "There are just a multitude of organizations that we work with."
Anyone interested in learning more about InterServ may contact the organization at 816-238-4511 or by visiting in person at the InterServ Community Center.
