St. Joseph prepares for its first-ever marathon
Community members and runners from around the country will soon be lacing up their sneakers and hitting the pavement for the first-ever St. Joseph Marathon.

With distance options for those of any level of athleticism, the commission looks to invite residents within the community and from outside the city to participate on Sept. 23.

