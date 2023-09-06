Community members and runners from around the country will soon be lacing up their sneakers and hitting the pavement for the first-ever St. Joseph Marathon.
With distance options for those of any level of athleticism, the commission looks to invite residents within the community and from outside the city to participate on Sept. 23.
The planning process for this event has been about 15 months, with Director Brett Esely seriously discussing bringing something forward for the running community in the area back in May 2022.
“I understand the magnitude of these events across communities, all across the country, small, medium and large,” Esely said. “So in doing some research surrounding ourselves with some excellent folks that have either run marathons themselves, coordinated marathons, or just wanted to be a part of it.”
In an effort of inclusion, there are options for participation, so those that are not prepared to run a full marathon still have the opportunity to be a part of the historic event. In addition to the 26.2 mile run that will start behind Civic Center Park, there is a half-marathon, a 10K, a 5K and a relay event for groups to choose from.
The signup has been open since May, with about 350 participants across all running categories as of Wednesday morning — more than half of which are long distance runners.
“The other impressive stat is, and this speaks to the magnitude of an event like this on a city, we have runners signed up from 20 states across the country,” Esely said. “I don’t know what my expectations were, they probably were not that. As far away as New Hampshire, so we’ve got folks coming to our community here in St. Joseph because this event’s going on. I think that’s really cool and so I’m excited to see it grow.”
With the different races for shorter distances, there are four different routes for runners and community members to be aware of that can be viewed on the Sports Commissions website. There is also a video available to visually see the USA Track and Field certified course, which will take runners across the north and south ends of town.
Residents that live on the course of the marathon should have received a notice from the Sports Commission about a month ago alerting them of the disruption.
“We sent over 1,000 postcards out to people that either live on the route or live and work within 1,000 feet of the route to just let folks know, ‘Hey, this event is coming up on the 23rd of September; this is when we anticipate the first runner and the last runner through those areas,” Esely said.
There will be about 11 cross streets open for traffic on the day of the marathon.
The marathon will begin on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 7 a.m. along with the half marathon and the relay, with staggered start times for other events. The 10K will start at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K will start at 7:45 am.
Those interested in signing up have until the day before the race, Sept. 22, to register online. There is also a need for about 300-400 volunteers, so those looking to be involved in a capacity other than running the race can find opportunities on the Sports Commission’s website as well.
