The city's Fourth of July fireworks show will look a little different this year than in past celebrations.
Construction planned for Interstate 229 will limit traffic to one lane over the holiday weekend, which would cause difficulties at popular viewing locations like Heritage Park, the St. Jo Frontier Casino or the Remington Nature Center. This caused the city to search for a new site to hold the event.
Jeff Atkins, assistant director of St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities, said although they will have to adapt and change, they are working to find a site that will give members of the community the best experience possible.
“Be comfortable. We are very optimistic we are going to have a fireworks show somewhere. The Fourth of July is very important to us, very important to the community, and we're going to do our best to have a quality show somewhere,” he said.
As of now, the city is looking at Hyde Park, Krug Park, the Downtown Riverfront and a few private organizations as possible site locations for this year's event.
Atkins also mentioned that when making a decision on the site of the show, it is crucial to understand the importance of parking, viewing and flow of traffic and to reflect on past experiences at previous locations.
“With the amount of people that show up for the fireworks, we know we need somewhere with a lot of parking. If we can find somewhere that's easy to get in and easy to get out of, with a lot of parking, it will be a win-win for everybody,” he said.
A decision is expected to be made within a few weeks.
