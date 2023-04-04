Hy-Vee provides hundreds of hams to local families in need

A set of hams ready to be given away to customers at Hy-Vee's local 'Hams for the Holidays' initiative on Tuesday.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

In partnership with Second Harvest Community Food Bank, Hy-Vee has distributed 350 Hormel Cure 81 hams for local families in need.

Starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, staff from both Second Harvest and the St. Joseph Hy-Vee location handed out the hams at Hy-Vee’s loading dock. The group continued to hand out hams until they had dealt all.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

