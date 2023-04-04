In partnership with Second Harvest Community Food Bank, Hy-Vee has distributed 350 Hormel Cure 81 hams for local families in need.
Starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, staff from both Second Harvest and the St. Joseph Hy-Vee location handed out the hams at Hy-Vee’s loading dock. The group continued to hand out hams until they had dealt all.
Rod Dolph, St. Joseph Hy-Vee store director, said people were already piling in line for hams as early as 1:30 p.m.
“We planned on setting up at 2 o’clock with having hams available with the food. That was our set up time at 2," Dolph said. "We had customers start showing up at 1:30 p.m. and waiting for hams. So, at about 3:30 p.m., we decided just because of traffic confinements to go ahead and start serving our customers with the hams.”
Dolph said holding events like this allows companies to connect with their communities more, something Hy-Vee is all about.
“With Hy-Vee, it’s always been about our people, and it's about our employees, but even more so about our customers. So, with Hy-Vee, in every town we operate in it's our goal to be embedded in the community and to consistently give back to the community," he said. "And in every town we operate in, the towns have just been amazing as far as the business they bring to Hy-Vee in all of the eight states that we operate. So, any time we have an opportunity to partner with an organization locally, we’re always looking for those types of things to give back to the community.”
Additionally, through its annual 'Hams for the Holidays' initiative, Hy-Vee is donating over 5,000 hams to Feeding America member food banks across the company's eight-state spanning region.
“Hy-Vee’s goal is to serve over one million customers with meals for the holidays and throughout the year," Dolph said. "So, with our mission here, we do a lot of business with Second Harvest locally here, and our corporate office chose them as a recipient for us to give them 350 hams. So, a pretty cool deal when you figure we operate in eight different states. For St. Joe to be selected as one of them, it's a pretty special deal for our customers and our town here.”
As of 4:30 p.m., the group had already run through roughly 250 of the hams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.