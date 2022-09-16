The St. Joseph community is working together this weekend to feed Ukrainian Refugees through the organization, Feed My Starving Children. Volunteers set up the Civic Arena in preparation for the first session.
The St. Joseph community is working together this weekend to pack meals for Ukrainian refugees.
The Christian nonprofit organization Feed My Starving Children is hosting a mobile pack event on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, at the St. Joseph Civic Arena.
Devin Shkapich, volunteer program supervisor for Feed My Starving Children, said the organization is dedicated to eradicating hunger.
“You do not have to be Christian in order to pack or receive our meals,” Shkapich said. “As an organization, we attribute our success to God. We have a 99.8 success rate getting our meals to their designated partners. We have a scientifically developed meal formula that consists of vitamins veggie, soy and rice and we distribute to over 70 countries.”
Shkapich said it’s exciting to see the St. Joseph community be a part of some incredible work.
“There's something special about mobile packs like this,” Shkapich said. “We are coming together in one common goal, and that is to feed God's children both in body and in spirit. It's really unifying for our community, and it just brings people that otherwise wouldn't have come together. They can enjoy this time and know that they're doing some good in the world.”
The mobile packing will run in three sessions — Sept. 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sept. 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.
David Stark, pastor at First Presbyterian Church of St. Joseph, said he is very excited for this weekend.
“We have the potential of packing over 100,000 meals for the Ukrainian refugee crisis and we're gathering food for the local food shelves as well,” Stark said.
They hope to have around 500 volunteers, and there are still volunteer spots to fill.
“We're probably at about 375 volunteers between the three different packing sessions, but we can use up to 500 volunteers,” Stark said. “If any of you just have two hours, it could be tonight, it could be tomorrow morning or tomorrow at lunchtime. If you can, come on over to the Civic Arena and we'll get you signed up.”
