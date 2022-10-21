7th Annual Coffee for a Cure

Staff at Mosaic Life Care pose for a selfie at the 7th annual Coffee for a Cure fundraiser.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Community members showed out for the Human Bean's 7th annual Coffee for a Cure fundraiser in support of breast cancer.

Many breast cancer survivors and awareness advocates stopped by for a cup of coffee to show their support for patients, including doctors and nurses from Mosaic Life Care.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.