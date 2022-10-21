Community members showed out for the Human Bean's 7th annual Coffee for a Cure fundraiser in support of breast cancer.
Many breast cancer survivors and awareness advocates stopped by for a cup of coffee to show their support for patients, including doctors and nurses from Mosaic Life Care.
Emily Willoughby, nurse navigator of the Mosaic Breast Care center, said events like this are important in making patients and survivors not feel so alone.
“We have so many women who, just on a weekly basis, are finding out that they have a diagnosis of breast cancer,” Willoughby said. "So, for one thing just to help them feel like they're not alone, whether if it’s from seeing this on the news or someone they know is a part of this event, it truly makes them not feel so alone.”
All sales and proceeds from Coffee for a Cure fundraiser will go toward Mosaic Life Care's auxiliary breast cancer patient assistant funds and will be matched 100% by Mosaic, which will double the funds made at the fundraiser.
“What we aim to provide for these patients financially is just amazing,” Willoughby said. “If we have women who have some financial needs outside of what their insurance is going to cover, even if it’s outside financial needs that we can possibly meet because they’re spending time away from work, we want to show them this is a time in their lives we can be there for them.”
Dr. Jonathan Amspacher, a plastic surgeon at Mosaic Life Care, said breast cancer can dramatically affect a person’s life.
“What we do (plastic surgeons) is a huge part of the breast cancer journey,” he said. “Breast cancer can take a lot away from a person, whether it's hair or a breast, and as a woman, you want to feel beautiful and like yourself when battling breast cancer.”
Along with doctors, breast cancer patients are emphasizing the importance of early detection.
Stacey Sharpe, a breast cancer patient who has undergone 10 months of treatment, said it is important to self-check.
“Self-check. If you’re in doubt, go get checked," Sharpe said. "I never thought it would be me, and I think, a lot of us have that thought process. But it turns out, it was me.”
Sharpe said this event motivates patients battling cancer because they feel like they have a support system.
“Just being supported by my faith, my family, my friends and then knowing that strangers are behind you 100% is amazing,” she said. “We’re all a family, even if you’re a stranger, we’re all in this together when it comes to breast cancer. It’s the same journey, just a different route.”
Last year, the Human Bean collected more than $10,000, and after the auxiliary match, a grand total of $20,126 was donated to help area breast cancer patients, according to Mosaic Life Care.
The total of this year’s proceeds will be announced Saturday, Oct. 22, by Mosaic Life Care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.