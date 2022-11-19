Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church hosts annual Holiday Mart

The Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church hosted its annual 'Holiday Mart' today in celebration of the upcoming holiday season.
The event, which ran from eight a.m. to four p.m., featured a wide variety of vendors, including those selling Scentsy, Tupperware, Mary Kay, Pampered Chef and selections of crafts, among others.
Julie Salsberry, the event's organizer and a teacher at Bessie Ellison Elementary School, stated that the event featured around 20 different booths for people to shop from.
"I have about 20 vendors. We have things from Scentsy, Mary Kay, Norwex and lots of crafts," Salsberry said.
Some vendors at the Holiday Mart also sold homemade goods, clothing items and collectibles.
Salsberry also noted that although the event had not been held for a few years, she and the church plan to hold the Holiday Mart annually.
"So, we did it in 2019, and then took the last couple of years off for Covid, and then we decided to do it again," she said. "So, we're hoping to make in an annual thing."
Salsberry further stated that she plans to expand the Holiday Mart event in the future, noting that anyone interested in being a vendor in the coming years can contact her via the Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church office phone number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.