Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church hosts annual Holiday Mart

Members of the St. Joseph community shop at the second annual Holiday Mart at Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church on Saturday.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church hosted its annual 'Holiday Mart' today in celebration of the upcoming holiday season.

The event, which ran from eight a.m. to four p.m., featured a wide variety of vendors, including those selling Scentsy, Tupperware, Mary Kay, Pampered Chef and selections of crafts, among others.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.