Holiday with a Hero provides presents for almost 250 local kids

Almost 250 local children left Walmart with carts full of toys, bedding and ultimately anything they could find for this year’s Holiday with a Hero event.
The year’s installment of the event doubled with the number of children the Fraternal Order of Police could provide presents for. In addition to the extra kids, all hands were on deck from local law enforcement, fire and emergency response departments.
Brendan McGinnis, the Vice President of FOP Lodge 3 in St. Joseph, said this increase was thanks to local donors and supporters of the program. He spent many months planning the event and said that stress was worth it to see all the excitement around the store.
“It’s nice to finally just see it all come together for a good cause, and ultimately, the kids are the ones who enjoy it. (But) we actually enjoy it, I think, more than they do, to be honest,” McGinnis said.
Each kid was given a budget and matched with a hero to shop. One of the lucky shoppers, 6-year-old Willow Meeks, left the store with a cart full of toys. The purchases were not only for her but her little sister as well.
This was a theme, as many of the kids picked out items to purchase for a sibling or parent in the process.
The event took a slight turn when the Walmart on South Belt lost power while the large group was working to check out. This caused panic in some children, but first responders had flashlights and were also able to light up a portion of the store with lights from an ambulance to keep things under control.
