Though fall is in full swing, many are already preparing for the holidays in Krug Park.
The park, also known as Holiday Park in the winter season, is in the beginning stages of setting up for another year of the annual Holiday Park lights display, which takes place from late November through the end of December.
The Holiday Park drive-thru lights display began in 1981 and has been a St. Joseph tradition ever since. After some alterations had to be made to the event last year due to COVID-19, the St. Joseph Department of Parks & Recreation is ready to bring back the display in full capacity.
Jeff Atkins, assistant director of the parks department, said getting an early jump start on the light display's initial set up is important.
“It takes us every bit of six weeks to get ready,” Atkins said. “We actually start a week or two early in case we have bad weather as well, so all in all, we’re very committed to the project year in and year out.”
With this year marking Holiday Park's 41st annual light display, Atkins said it is not only a milestone but also another great year to get the family together.
“Every year is special and a great way to get people involved,” Atkins said. “Everyone looks forward to the lights, as well as their cherry mash at the end of the park ride.”
Atkins credits a large amount of the work done with early preparation to the Optimist Club of St. Joseph, an organization that has helped with the Holiday Park Christmas display since the the display's inception.
“Thanks to our Optimist Club, we’ve already got all the candy and storage ordered and prepared for the park,” Atkins said. “I’ve been here for over 30 years, and some of the same individuals have been helping from the Optimist Club since i’ve been around. They’ll do it until their body won’t let them any more.”
Holiday Park's light display will be open to the public the Friday after Thanksgiving. There will be a lighting ceremony put on by the city of St. Joseph and Mayor Bill McMurray to kick things off on Friday, Nov. 27.
