On Friday night, Mayor Bill McMurray stepped up to the oversized light switch at Krug Park to begin the 40th anniversary of the Holiday Park lights.
As he flipped the switch, the welcoming arches illuminated the line of cars in green, blue and red. Snowflakes lined the trees as an orange fish jumped out of the Krug lily pond. Cars honked their horns as they drove through the tunnel topped with a snowman head.
While the light installations were the same, the event looked a little different.
East Hills Optimist Club wasn’t taking donations or handing out Cherry Mash, but local residents took it upon themselves to either give out or sell a variety of treats along the route, including hot chocolate, cookies and caramel apples, according to drivers.
The event changed a little because of COVID-19 precautions, but all the sights were the same. In fact, during a time when many original holiday plans and traditions have been altered, this was the perfect event for the current social-distanced situation.
It’s a tradition that can stay the same this year, which brings a sense of normalcy, said John Nigh, a welder with the St. Joseph Parks Department.
“I think It’s a sense of community,” Nigh said. “It’s something we’ve grown up with. It’s something that we try to expand each year, but it’s still something that you know. You always come back to your roots one way or the other.”
The Parks Department has about 15 to 20 employees working on the lights for about nine weeks.
“It’s a lot of work,” Nigh said. “We end up basically setting up eight to 10 weeks ahead of time and bringing everything in, setting it all up, checking it all out, making sure all the bulbs are good, all the wiring is good. We go through a lot of work to put this on, but we truly enjoy it.”
“It’s great for the community,” said Bret Peery, a St. Joseph native. “It’s a nice thing for them to come together and see the Parks Department put this on for us.”
The Holiday Park lights mean a lot to the St. Joseph community. It has become a long-standing tradition passed down through generations, that even people who have moved out of town come back to carry on.
Peery has been going to the lights since 1985. Since he moved to Kansas City 12 years ago, he has been bringing his little kids to the lights every year.
“We grew up in St. Joe,” Peery said. “We always come out, and now we live in Kansas City and we bring our kids here.”
A tradition like this can’t be stopped by distance or, even, a global pandemic.
The lights at both Krug and Hyde Park will be on nightly through Jan. 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.