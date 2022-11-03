It’s been two years since the St. Joe Holiday Gift Mart graced the Civic Arena. For the 2022 event, it wants to hit the ground running.
Featuring more than 100 vendors, the annual holiday shopping event returns with all the shopping, food and live music people have come to expect.
“It has a plethora of different vendors in the show. We have everything from handcrafted ornaments to press-on designs for T-shirts. I have salsa vendors, beef jerky vendors, bread vendors, cheese vendors ... I could go on and on and on,” said Shelly Purcell, show manager for the St. Joseph Holiday Gift Mart.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at 100 N. Fourth St.
The Holiday Mart follows its original mission to provide shoppers with unique gifts, from art and crafts to jewelry and more. Some of the vendors will include treasures from the Rusty Chandelier, unique wares from Brenda’s Designs and food from Claudia’s Kitchen, among others.
It wouldn’t be a Holiday Mart without some local performers. Throughout the weekend, live music from Native Whisper Music & Art will be showcased.
After canceling its events in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Purcell said the excitement to bring the Holiday Mart back was palpable.
“To come back after two years is extremely exciting because everybody missed it when it was gone. So the chatter has been extremely positive about having the show back,” she said.
One of Purcell’s favorite parts of the event is giving families a cheap option to shop, be entertained and meet some new faces all in one place.
“It’s great for the community. It’s great for families, individuals, men, women, kids, grandparents to get out and to be able to come in and stroll around at their leisure, get something to eat, get something to drink, relax and shop for the holidays,” she said.
With this year’s event, she said people should expect a mixture of long-time faithful vendors as well as others who started up during the time the event was on a break.
“Everybody’s just so ramped up to show their new products and their items that it just makes it so exciting because a lot of them are brand new vendors,” Purcell said.
Giving people a one-stop place for unique presents, as well as being able to tackle other projects, while having fun, it’s a dream for Purcell.
“They can come and buy a handcrafted item and they can also come in and get some makeup from Mary Kay. If a husband and wife or individual wants to remodel their bathroom, I have a bathroom company in there,” she said. “There always has to be something for everyone that walks through the door and they’re going to enjoy everything they see.”
Admission is $6 for adults and free for children 16 and younger.
