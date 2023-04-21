Students at Helen M. Davis State School got the chance to kick off the a fundraising weekend on Friday with various athletic activities.
Assistants from Missouri Special Olympics, My Team Triumph and volunteers from Missouri Western took students for a walk in the morning and assisted them in playing baseball, basketball, bowling and other remakes of classic games.
Building Administrator Sarah Sandlin said the event serves as a kickoff for Saturday's 12th annual "Run-Walk 'N' Roll with the Huskies" 5K.
"Today was kind of our kickoff event. This was a way for us to pull in community members but also allow our parents to participate with their students. We had about 91 people starting off this morning, and they all did several laps around the playground," Sandlin said. "We have ambulatory and non-ambulatory students, so students that are walking and students that are in wheelchairs, they are all participating within the event with our staff, with our volunteers."
Saturday's 5K will serve as a fundraiser for some of the school's extra needs. This time, Sandlin says the money will go toward shading for the building's playground.
"Even though we're a state school, we still need extra funding for that extra stuff," Sandlin said. "So in past years, the 5K has paid for the playground structure here. It's also paid for the playground surface we have now.
"Our goal this year is to hopefully raise enough funds to get a sunshade structure over the swing sets and then over the play structure because we want those that are not mobile and are not able to move themselves out of the sun, we want them to stay out of the elements and be able to be protected from the sun as much as we can."
The 5K will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Phil Welch Stadium.
To contact Helen M. Davis School, call 816-387-2986.
