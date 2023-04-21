Helen Davis School promotes athletics for challenged students

Several Missouri Western students help set up a bowling event for students of the Helen M. Davis State School on Friday.

Students at Helen M. Davis State School got the chance to kick off the a fundraising weekend on Friday with various athletic activities.

Assistants from Missouri Special Olympics, My Team Triumph and volunteers from Missouri Western took students for a walk in the morning and assisted them in playing baseball, basketball, bowling and other remakes of classic games.

