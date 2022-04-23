St. Joseph's Helen Davis School has hosted its annual Walk With the Huskies 5K run. This marks the 11th time the school has hosted the event, with it serving as the lone fundraiser for the school.
Helen Davis Principal Mark Wheatley discussed why he believes the Walk With the Huskies event is important, as well as how the funds will help the school.
"So, our PTO does a fundraiser once a year; this is our only fundraiser that we do throughout the year, and it's to raise funds for our students and our staff to support the educational needs of students that attend Helen Davis School," Wheatley said. "And so, we service students from across Northwest Missouri that come with what we like to say as exceptional abilities."
Wheatley also stated that the school intends to purchase outdoor musical equipment to better serve students with special sensory needs.
According to Helen Davis School's Walk With the Huskies registration website, "Helen Davis School serves students ages 5 to 21 with significant developmental disabilities in St. Joseph and surrounding northwest counties. Students learn authentic skills in a safe environment to be productive and integrated into their home, community, leisure and work. Helen Davis PTO is a 501c3 organization supporting the unmet needs of Helen Davis School."
The run, which took place at 9:30 this morning, began next to the Phil Welch Stadium, went through the Southwest Parkway to the Belt Hwy. and lapped back around to Phil Welch. Registration costs stood at $35 before March 25 and $40 afterwards. Participants also received medals, shirts and ribbons if signed up before the March 25 cutoff.
Helen Davis School plans to continue the Walk With the Huskies 5K in the coming years. More information on the event is available at runsignup.com/race.
