As the chill of fall starts to set in, an upcoming car show hopes to make sure people in the area aren’t left in the cold.
A fundraiser for Heartwarmers of St. Joseph, the “Bring The Heat” car show will raise money to buy space heaters for those in need.
“We’re hoping with this car show, and eventually, as we do bigger and better events, we can start growing it up and get more consistent donations coming in that we can start repairing and replacing furnaces,” said R.J. Jackson, founder of Heartwarmers of St. Joseph.
Being held from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in the parking lot of the old North Belt Kmart, 2901 N. Belt Highway, the free event will bring food vendors, games, live entertainment and games for the whole family.
Some of the vendors and activities included are Creatures By Theresa Zoo and Rescue, an ax-throwing booth by The Axe Factor, balloons by Jordan Byrd, a hot pepper challenge and a car bash by SmashHouse KC, among others.
After hosting several smaller fundraising events, Jackson said the time felt right to go bigger with the charitable organization’s fundraisers.
“I figured I needed to start climbing the ladder, so to speak, and start hosting bigger events. But I needed to do it on a shoestring budget,” he said.
Knowing St. Joseph’s love of classic cars and family-friendly events, as well as the vacancy left when Kmart went out of business, Jackson, with the help of some sponsors, thought a car show would be a perfect fit.
“I thought, ‘What do you do with an empty parking lot? You put cars in it,’” he said. “What I hope people get out of it is a good time. It’s been a tough year for everyone.”
Among those it’s been a difficult year for is Jackson, who had to postpone the event for a year because of concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, he also was busy helping people get through some terrifying stretches of winter, like when blackouts in February affected many across the U.S., including in St. Joseph.
“During that deep freeze, my phone was ringing off the hook, just going crazy for people needing assistance with heat,” he said.
With the money generated from the event through car registrations for its contests and features like raffles, Jackson will gear up for this winter. In the meantime, he’s hoping people have a great time with this event, enough for it to come back again.
“It’ll depend on what the turnout is like,” he said.
The event is free and open to all ages.
