For Hawkfest headliner Charles Williams, a local blues and jazz festival couldn’t come at a better time.
“In the midst of all the bad things that have gone on these last couple of weeks with shootings and everything, I think this is refreshing,” he said.
Playing with the Charles Williams Quartet featuring singer Nyila Webster, the group will be bringing jazz, pop and funk for the third year of Hawkfest in Downtown St. Joseph.
Combining both local and regional talent, the two-day festival will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, and 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square.
The event will kick off with Kansas City jazz legend Max Groove at 6 p.m. Friday. The Kansas City blues-rock band Blue 88 will close out the first night at 8 p.m.
As is tradition, the second day will mix local newcomers with highly regarded seasoned veterans.
That will continue with the St. Joseph High School All Star Jazz Band at 3 p.m., KC Boogie and Willie Buck at 3:45 p.m. and the St. Joseph Arts Academy at 4:15 p.m. Chicago-based blues musician Johnny Burgin will bring his acclaimed, blistering mix of rock and smoking blues at 5:45 p.m. The night will close with Williams and his talented cast of musicians.
For Williams, who has performed several times in St. Joseph, it’s a thrill to celebrate the genre with people in the area. He said when he sees people dancing or smiling to the music, all the hard work to get to that point makes it worth it.
“My goal any time, not only just in jazz festivals, (is) that everyone is happy, everybody likes the music,” he said. “I know for a fact that if a person plays from their heart, it’s going to reach the other person’s heart. I believe that if you put a lot of effort into something, you’re going to get good results.”
For the quartet and Kansas City-based singer Webster, they’re ready to get down with the crowd for some fun and funk.
“We’re going to do some funk, some jazz, some old school ’70s, ’80s, maybe ’90s type of stuff with (Webster). Because I try to be diverse in whatever I do,” Willams said.
Some of the names of the artists they’ll possibly be covering include Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, George Duke and Bob James. For Williams, it’s perfect music for a summer night outside.
“We’ve been blessed to be able to share with people our talents and to see that they’re happy, that it brings joy to them, it brings happiness and just feeling like they’re free to just enjoy a nice outdoor concert,” he said.
The event is free and open to the public.
