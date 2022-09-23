wickie and cyndee.jpg

Wickie Utley, left, and Cyndee Dvorak, right, share the process behind organizing the Halloween Walking Tour returning to the Historic Harris-Kemper neighborhood this year. 

 Stef Manchen | News-Press NOW

The Harris-Kemper Historic Neighborhood Association is putting on its annual haunted walking tour to kick off the Halloween season and educate the community on the rich history the area’s architecture holds.

This would mark the 10th annual event if not for the pandemic halting its last two years. Tours begin at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, and leave every 15 minutes after that from the Whiskey Mansion, 1723 Francis St. The last tour of the evening is at 8:15 p.m. 

This year’s tour has 10 stops, including skits and performances by various groups in the community such as the Dance Arts and the Black Hats Society. Cyndee Dvorak, president of the neighborhood association, said the thing she is most excited about at this year’s event is to be able to see everyone together again.  

