The Harris-Kemper Historic Neighborhood Association is putting on its annual haunted walking tour to kick off the Halloween season and educate the community on the rich history the area’s architecture holds.
This would mark the 10th annual event if not for the pandemic halting its last two years. Tours begin at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, and leave every 15 minutes after that from the Whiskey Mansion, 1723 Francis St. The last tour of the evening is at 8:15 p.m.
This year’s tour has 10 stops, including skits and performances by various groups in the community such as the Dance Arts and the Black Hats Society. Cyndee Dvorak, president of the neighborhood association, said the thing she is most excited about at this year’s event is to be able to see everyone together again.
“I am the person behind the phone when they call for tickets, and it’s nice to put the face with the name,” Dvorak said. “It’s a friendship, a rapport that I’ve built with some the people. It becomes a very personal and a close group.”
Wickie Utley, treasurer of the Harris-Kemper Historic Neighborhood Association, said she expects about 120 people to go through the seven tours of the neighborhood. The event has seen between 125 to 130 participants a year. Utley, who leads the tours, said she looks forward to getting back to enlightening people about all of the interesting architecture around them.
“There is always at least one or two in the groups I lead that are like, 'Oh I had no idea that that happened here,' or 'Wow, look at that!’” Utley said. “It’s really fun to hear the participants' comments.”
The tours began running in 2012 when the organization needed to find a way to fund a butterfly garden at 18th and Faraon streets that was purchased that year. When it became a bigger project than anticipated, the group had to come up with ways to raise money to sustain the space.
“Somebody came up with the idea that everyone always likes house tours or hearing about the houses, what if we did something around Halloween,” Dvorak said. “We all live in old houses, we all have things that happen in our houses that sometimes you can explain, sometimes you can’t. It kind of went from there. ”
With houses usually changing each year, the tour allows community members to learn about the history of the homes from an owner’s perspective and knowledge, along with information about the spirits who live there. The pair said they have not encountered issues in rallying participants, with some residents asking for their house to be included for multiple years in a row.
“We kind of did it the first year going OK, is this going to work?” Dvorak explained. “It was a great success, so every year it’s been like ‘Are we going to do this again?’ Yeah, we’ve got enough people that were excited and wanted to participate, so we just keep doing it.”
Utley shared that her favorite part of putting the event on over the years has been fostering a closer-knit community and getting to know her neighbors.
“You really know who your neighbors are, what makes them tick and how special they are,” Utley said.
The only change in the structure of the event is this year's addition of a raffle for a festive quilt handmade by Dvorak. The groups will walk approximately 10 blocks to stop at the homes on the tour and listen to "porch talks" on a variety of topics. People may be invited into certain residences as well. Psychics will be available to give readings across from the Whiskey Mansion.
For tickets, call Dvorak at 816-244-0103. Tour tickets are $30 each, psychic fair tickets are $20 per mini-reading and the quilt raffle can be entered for $2.
