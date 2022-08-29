Kaleigh Hill is one of the event organizers for this year’s St. Joseph Halloween Home Tour. This is the second year of the event, and she said last year she spent weeks decorating her house for the tour and her husband made a life-sized Michael Myers.
In this photo from 2021, a house is adorned with homemade eyeball decorations for the Halloween Home Tour. There were five houses on the tour last year, and event organizer Kaleigh Hill is hoping to have more this year.
Halloween is still a couple of months away, but for some, it’s not too early to start thinking about decorating. One upcoming event is looking for participants who already are getting the itch to put out pumpkins and frighteningly fun decorations.
The St. Joseph Halloween Home Tour is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 1. This is the second year of the event, and it will cost $5 to attend.
“Growing up, Halloween was always my favorite holiday,” said event organizer Kaleigh Hill. “I feel like October was always the happiest month, and my mom had so many fun traditions growing up. So, I kind of wanted to bring something for adults in St. Joe to have some of those memories back.”
The event will start at The Tiger’s Den Downtown, and participants will tour the homes in groups. Hill said it is a family-friendly event, but there will be “scarers” at some houses, so prepare to be spooked. Snacks and refreshments will be available at most homes, and some will sell goodies such as crystals and candles, as well.
Hill said last year’s tour included five houses, and she’s hoping for more participation this year.
“We’re really wanting to add probably two or three more houses this year,” Hill said. “Anyone who’s a big Halloween lover would just love to do this. Everyone was so excited last year, and it was fun seeing everyone in town come in.”
Last year, Hill decorated her house with a witchy theme, another house was decorated like Salem, Massachusetts, and another had homemade eyeballs scattered in the front yard. She’s excited to be adding a couple of historic houses to the tour this year, as well.
“Each home is completely different and each owner is so creative,” Hill said. “So you can kind of see their own taste on Halloween, which I think is really cool.”
About 80 people showed up for the home tour last year, and Hill is hoping to double that this year. Tickets are $5 and will be eligible for purchase on the Halloween Home Tour Year 2 Facebook page. Proceeds will go towards the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.
Hill said anyone interested in displaying their home on the tour should reach out in the coming weeks. More information can be found on the Facebook page.
