As Halloween celebrations took place across St. Joseph, some businesses broke the mold on celebration while traditional trick-or-treat celebrations still occurred throughout the evening.
Early in the day, the St. Joseph Museums gave participants the chance to dive into the world of learning, all with a Halloween themed environment.
Kami Jones, manager of group tours and communications for the St. Joseph Museums, said the day gave those involved a glimpse into something a little different.
“Not only do they get a chance to learn something, they have a whole lot of fun crafts that they get to do,” Jones said. “We’re going to be talking about mummies, nature that glows like bioluminescence, bats, and we’re going to be talking about ghosts.”
Across town at St. Paul Lutheran Church, event organizers prepped for their annual trunk-or-treat event.
Oliver Lamie, the Vicar for St. Paul, said the goal of the event is to provide a safe space for all those involved.
“There are a lot of young families out here, so we try to do our best to serve them and make sure they know this is a welcome and warm place for them,” Lamie said.
With the idea of roaming a dimly lit street being alarming for parents, Lamie said that safety is a top priority at the trunk-of-treat event.
“If you're in a community that doesn't have street lights, it can be pretty rough,” Lamie said. “Prioritizing safety makes parents feel better and makes us feel better, while giving us an opportunity to bring this stuff to kids.”
While multiple trunk-or-treat events spanned St. Joseph into the late evening, event organizers throughout the city said it’s an event they all look forward to every year.
Brandon Shotten, the Pastor for First Church of The Nazarene, said he looks forward to the event year in and year out.
“We’re excited to do it every year,” Shotten said. “It provides a great opportunity for us to love on the community, provide a safe place for families and for children to come hang out and get lots of candy.”
