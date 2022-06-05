H.O.P.E. Outreach Ministries set for annual reading event

Hope Fellowship Church and the St. Joseph Salvation Army are teaming up for the 28th annual Hope Summer Reading and Book Distribution Event beginning June 9.
The event will feature multiple reading sessions that will take place on June 9, 16, 23 and 30, from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army Community Center gymnasium. Parents who have children from newborns to teens are encouraged to attend, although people of all ages are welcome.
Children who participate can expect to receive at least three books after each reading session they attend. Parents are encouraged to sit and read with their children, and adult books are available upon request.
Hope Fellowship Church pastor and H.O.P.E Outreach Ministries founder Earnestine Blakley said the event is designed to promote literacy, parental involvement and community connections.
"This year, we are enlarging upon what we're doing. We're not only going to be reading but we're also going to be doing some carnival-type games since we're in a gym, and it's nice and air-conditioned," Blakley said. "So, we'll probably spend a little time reading and after that, we'll just run, have fun, do carnival-type games, ball toss, basketball, wall-climbing."
In the past, H.O.P.E. Outreach Ministries focused on providing strictly religious books, However, Blakley said that the organization now makes it a priority to supply books of all kinds.
"We not only have Bible-based (books), we have other great books like 'The Three Little Pigs' and other nursery rhyme and fun books," Blakley said. "Even books for teenagers (and adults). One book that the kids loved at the Bartlett Center was called 'Loud House.'"
Blakley said the expansion into other activities and the fact that her church is celebrating its 13th year of existence is a blessing.
"I am just so blessed with what God is doing," she said. "I just see God bringing everything all together."
H.O.P.E. Outreach Ministries also will be hosting events from 1:15 to 2 p.m. on July 5 and 12 at the Bartlett Center.
All events allow for walk-ins. However, participants are welcome to sign up by calling Blakley at 816-279-8829 or 816-646-7665. H.O.P.E. Outreach Ministries also is accepting donations of books for the events.
