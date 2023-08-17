The Buchanan County Democratic Women’s Club will hear from Crystal Quade, Missouri’s Democratic Minority Leader and a Democratic candidate for governor at its Tuesday, Aug. 22, meeting.

The group will gather at noon at San Jose Steakhouse, 4015 S. Belt. The public is invited to attend and those who would like to order lunch can arrive at 11:30 a.m. to do so.

