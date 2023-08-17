Gubernatorial candidate to speak to Democratic Women’s Club News-Press NOW Aug 17, 2023 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Buchanan County Democratic Women’s Club will hear from Crystal Quade, Missouri’s Democratic Minority Leader and a Democratic candidate for governor at its Tuesday, Aug. 22, meeting.The group will gather at noon at San Jose Steakhouse, 4015 S. Belt. The public is invited to attend and those who would like to order lunch can arrive at 11:30 a.m. to do so.Quade will address Missouri state politics and policies and her gubernatorial campaign and, time permitting, respond to questions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Northland Liberty Community Center outdoor pools remain open Central Missouri Advocates against sexual assault offer advice on prevention and consent ahead of new school year +2 Central Missouri Columbia Board of Education approves new version of SRO agreement More Regional News → National News +8 Nebraska Snags persist for Kentucky school district forced to restart classes after busing fiasco +3 World News Turkish Cypriots attack UN peacekeepers trying to halt road work inside divided Cyprus' buffer zone +44 National News Residents who fled deadly Maui fire ask for time to grieve and slower rebuild More National News → 1:44 Relatively Cool and Sunny Friday 15 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
