Clinic Manager Victoria Masucci of the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board tests out her supply of bubbles for next week’s Cinco de Mayo festivities. The Social Welfare Board’s event is 3 to 5 p.m. May 5 at Hyde Park.
Cinco de Mayo is less than two weeks away, and this year multiple community members are working to increase emphasis on the Latino holiday.
Instead of just making it a day to capitalize commercially, efforts in St. Joseph focus on the culture and highlight the local Latino presence.
Victoria Masucci of the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board says it’s an opportunity to interact with the community, especially as the Latino-speaking population grows.
“We still have a huge community that we haven’t reached. So with that being said, I figured having the party people coming from all over St. Joe just to put our name out there and to build a community for these people who ... their culture is very community surrounded.”
The Social Welfare Board event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Hyde Park with food, drinks, music and piñatas among the expected features, Masucci said.
Another local group, Latino Connect, is planning its own festivities for May 5, working with several Latino-owned businesses to put on a show from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Luxe, which will include food, music and dancing. The efforts aren’t just about Cinco de Mayo, they’re also about increasing the level of social interaction overall, Maria Jose Ramirez Braiz, founder of Latino Connect, said.
“What we found is that a lot of people, they start going to our events, they start to come back and they want to learn more and they want to participate more,” she said. “And they want to be part of this process that we are doing.”
Masucci is one of the Social Welfare Board’s English-Spanish interpreters, and just having someone who can speak the same language can make a significant difference for patients or other residents, she said.
“We just want the whole community to know that we’re here for you, and especially that Latino community, just getting our foot in the door with them,” Masucci said.
“Getting a foot in the door” resonates with Ramirez Braiz’s message as well. She stresses that there needs to be more of an effort to integrate Latino-owned businesses, and Latino residents as a whole, with the rest of St. Joseph.
“The goal is to live (with) each other and live together and learn (with) each other,” she said. “If we don’t learn (with) each other, we won’t grow (with) each other as a city, as a country, as a town, as a school, so this is our goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.