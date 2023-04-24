Victoria Masucci testing the supply of bubbles

Clinic Manager Victoria Masucci of the Buchanan County Social Welfare Board tests out her supply of bubbles for next week’s Cinco de Mayo festivities. The Social Welfare Board’s event is 3 to 5 p.m. May 5 at Hyde Park.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Cinco de Mayo is less than two weeks away, and this year multiple community members are working to increase emphasis on the Latino holiday.

Instead of just making it a day to capitalize commercially, efforts in St. Joseph focus on the culture and highlight the local Latino presence.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

