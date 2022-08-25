New Missouri Western State University students gathered in Downtown St. Joseph Thursday evening for an event welcoming Griffons to the area.
Freshmen and new students had the opportunity to get involved with local businesses and meet community members at Felix Street Square.
Riley Zimmerman, a senior from Omaha, Nebraska, is a nursing major and transition mentor to a group of incoming freshmen. She said the event gives a proper introduction to the area.
"This event really allows students to get connected with the Downtown area with all the shops and the businesses and the restaurants down here," Zimmerman said.
Mayor John Josendale and University President Elizabeth Kennedy were in attendance, welcoming students to the event. The Missouri Western cheerleading squad and the marching band also made appearances to amp up the crowd.
Kennedy said this event is a great way to unify the university and the St. Joseph community.
"We bring the students down here so they can come to eat, go to the museums and go to the shops," Kennedy said. "They not only can feel how wonderful St. Joseph is, but how great the community in this town is ... it's one of the best events of the year for us."
One of the businesses on display at the event was the Bubble Bus. The St. Louis-based business was started by John Reider and his wife Beth almost 20 years ago.
John Reider said that family plays an important part in how they run their business.
"Having a family-run business is wonderful ... our goal is to get out there and make people smile in this crazy world we are currently living in," Reider said.
He said that coming up to the area reminds him of being back home in St. Louis.
"Missouri Western got us down here to help promote their event," Reider said. "I love the Downtown area ... it's an awesome river town."
Montana Frakes is a Missouri Western freshman and is excited to begin a new chapter.
"I'm looking forward to getting into a routine, getting the college experience and having a whole lot of fun," Frakes said.
Fall semester classes begin on Monday, Aug. 29, and will conclude with finals on Dec. 15.
