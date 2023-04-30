top story Greenhouse hosts third annual 'Spring Fling' event Ashley Luthans News-Press NOW Ashley Luthans Author email Apr 30, 2023 Apr 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Plants displayed outside Leupold Greenhouse and Orchard for third annual Spring Fling. Ashley Luthans News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This weekend, Leupold Greenhouse and Orchard hosted their third annual Spring Fling. Plants were featured at the event, in light of spring bringing greenery and color back after a long winter. The event also featured over 20 vendors that offered an assortment of items for the many customers that attended. Event planner Michelle Mosher expressed how happy Leupold Greenhouse and Orchard was with the turnout for the event this year."Its been great," Mosher said. "It grows every year and I think we well-succeeded what we had from last year."Over the weekend, more than a thousand customers came out to enjoy the Spring Fling. Mosher said she was grateful for those who attended the event."We appreciate all the families, couples, and everyone who came out and supported."Leupold Greenhouse and Orchard will also be hosting an Autumn Splendor on October 6-7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ashley Luthans Author email Follow Ashley Luthans Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Central Missouri Narcan distribution program to be voted on at Monday’s City Council Meeting +2 Sports First Republic up in air as regulators juggle bank's fate Central Missouri Columbia City Council to approve marijuana sales taxes More Regional News → National News +19 Regional News Curry scores playoff career-high 50 as Warriors down Kings +24 Sports Paraguay's long-ruling party romps to presidential victory +18 National News Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by 'zero leads' More National News → 1:45 Remaining windy for Monday Updated 5 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
