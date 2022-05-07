On May 7, Missouri Western State University held its Spring Commencement Ceremony at Spratt Memorial Stadium.
The ceremony saw the graduation of approximately 460 undergraduate and 60 master's students and served as the first traditional graduation since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Missouri Western State University President Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy commented on the defining traits that make graduating with a college degree momentous.
"Persistence, commitment, hard work, it (all) pays off in achieving the degree," Kennedy said. "Whether it's an undergraduate degree, a master's degree, it represents a culmination of everyone's hard work and efforts. And the beautiful thing about graduation is it is just the starting point. It opens so many doors to have that bachelor's degree, that master's degree, and it is the beginning of the future for all of our bright young students, and I'm so excited about that for them."
Among those who graduated was Joshua Pohl, a now-former Editor-in-Chief of the university's Griffon News publication. Pohl stated that he believes graduating will open up a plethora of opportunities for him in his career.
"Now that I have graduated, I look forward to exploring what I want to do with my degree," Pohl said. "I have a major in journalism and a minor in public relations, and I'd love to find a job running media for a local business. I have also considered trying to write articles online for different websites."
In addition to the ceremony, Missouri Western plans to hold its Law Enforcement Academy Graduation Ceremony on June 10 at 6 p.m.
