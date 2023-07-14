Grace House providing free school supplies Tuesday

With the start of the school year right around the corner, Grace House is looking to help students receive everything they need for the first day.
On Tuesday, July 18, Grace House is hosting a "Back 2 School" event, in which they will be giving supplies and clothes to students in need.
“We are excited,” said Ruth Costello, owner of Grace House. “We have been working on it for almost three weeks.”
This is the 15th annual "Back 2 School" event from Grace House, and the program's impact grows every year. In 2022, over 1,200 students in the St. Joseph area received backpacks with supplies and clothing for free from the Grace House event.
The event begins at 6 a.m. and will go until 4 p.m., but Costello encourages people to show up as early as possible to avoid the summer heat.
“We want parents to be advised because of weather,” Costello said. “If you come early, I will let you in and you can leave. It’s a 15-minute event if you come fast in the morning.”
The goal of the event is to assist struggling families and to make sure that every child in the St. Joseph area has what they need for school in order to succeed, as well as feel more confident.
“The demands for filling a backpack are not cheap, and backpacks were very expensive this year,” Costello said. “So it’s important that we help these kids on their first day of school to look totally awesome.”
Backpacks, school supplies, clothes and more will be available for free at Grace House, and all are welcome to the event.
For more information about Grace House and the "Back 2 School" event, contact (816) 262-9401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.