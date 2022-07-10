Gower annual summer festival sees "mind-blowing" turnout

The 48th annual Gower Day Festival reached its conclusion today after featuring a large pool of talent and events throughout the weekend.
The event drew in Gower citizens with a variety of vendors, live music, crafts and the travelling Los Moralitos Circus, among others.
Chip Holman, President of the Gower Day Festival Committee, said that this year’s festival had a “mind-blowing” level of turnout.”
“2020 was one of our better years, and then there was 2021, and it was even better,” Holman said. “This one, 2022, has exceeded (expectations and has been) mind-blowing. It’s exceeded those two (years) by far.”
Holman stated that he believes the array of performances available has proven a major factor for the festival’s growth.
“(The Los Moralitos Circus) has been a huge attraction for us this year along with Fun Services; they bring in our carnival rides and, of course, all of our musical acts,” he said. “We had BJ Tally; he was a magician…We had The Motors. We had Jack Klein & The Missouri Rebels. We had Swift Kik, and Friday night was Chad Elifrits and Country Classic. So, we had all of the things we had in previous years, plus the circus, and it made for a huge event.”
Heather Miller, Vice President of the Gower Day Festival Committee, said that the group actively searches for new ideas and volunteers.
“This year we brought in the (Los Moralitos Circus), which was a big event, they drove across many states to get here, and people have really enjoyed it,” Miller said. “We brainstorm every year for about six, seven months, and we brainstorm with a whole committee of volunteers and come up with new ideas, so you never know what we might have (in years to come).”
The Gower Day Festival is expected to return on the second weekend of July 2023.
