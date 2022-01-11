The Glore Psychiatric Museum, which is a part of St. Joseph Museums, is set to hold a ghost hunt at 8:15 p.m. Friday.
The museum is well known for accounts of paranormal activity, with the main cause believed to be because the building was part of a psychiatric hospital.
Because of this, the Glore Psychiatric Museum has gained traction and become a popular site for ghost hunts, with several ghost-hunting TV shows having been filmed inside.
Friday’s ghost hunt will be conducted by Ghost Hunts USA.
Kami Jones, communication and group tours manager at St. Joseph Museums, said the company comes to the Glore Psychiatric Museum for ghost hunts several times a year.
“So they rent the place out and they do a full-fledged ghost hunt — all floors, the tunnel area, all of it,” she said. “They’re usually here until about 2:30 in the morning. And then you go home. So, it’s an experience. It really is.”
For these tours, Jones said that most people will start showing up at about 8:30 p.m. From there, the tour guides will go over what they are going to do, what kind of equipment they are going to use, what each piece of equipment is for and then will take you around to all of the different places.
Besides Ghost Hunts USA, other ghost tour-themed companies will rent the museum for paranormal hunts. She explained the St. Joseph Museums also hold their own ghost tour at the site in October.
“If you go on YouTube and just lookup the Glore Psychiatric Paranormal, there’s almost 5,500 videos of (paranormal) things they have caught here,” Jones said.
From her own personal experience, Jones said she has had several encounters with paranormal activity, with the most “eerie” one being when she heard rocking chairs moving back and forth on their own.
Earlier on Tuesday morning, she said she was discussing being interviewed with Ghost Hunts USA in the gift shop, and then a whole shelf of their books came falling off.
“They are pinned on there, so we’re not quite sure what happened. They kind of flew off of the shelf onto the ground,” Jones said. “So, that sort of thing happens around here a lot.”
She explained some occurrences in the building, such as the smell or lights turning on and off, are because the building is old.
Those interested in signing up for the ghost hunt can do so by visiting Ghost Hunts USA’s website or Facebook page.
