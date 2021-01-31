Although COVID-19 may be slowing business for local Girl Scouts, cookie sales are beginning to look brighter.
About 200 girls ranging from Daisies to Ambassadors are actively selling cookies in St. Joseph.
“With COVID-19 we are focusing on different plans so we are not necessarily having those girls knock on doors and talking to strangers,” said Robin Carl, a local troop leader. “(The Girl Scout) Council has been gracious enough to provide door hangers, so we can just go hang that information on the doors.”
There is less than two weeks until booth sales starting, and cookies will be available at many typical locations.
“You’ll start seeing the weekend of the 13th our troops at CVS, Green Hills, Brothers Market, Orchsheln and Ace Hardware,” Carl said. “We are trucking along and lucky that we have a community that supports us and what we do.”
Cash will be accepted with the option also to pay by credit card. However, money will be handled by the parents instead of the girls this year.
“As a former Girl Scout, it is one of the most fun times in the world,” Carl said. “It’s so hard not to stop by and help out these cute kids.”
This year’s event will kick off outside because of COVID-19 with social distancing. When it comes to distribution day, all hands will be on deck starting at 9 a.m.
“The truck will come in that morning with a half-semi full of cookies that will drop pallet by pallet in the parking lot,” Carl said. “We are going to divide that between the 35 troops that we have selling cookies this year.”
About 7,000 boxes of cases of cookies will be coming into two different locations.
“I know a lot of people are saying that they didn’t know girl scouts were selling cookies,” says Carl. “It has a been a transition year but we are definitely visible here in Saint Joseph and just appreciate anybody supporting our local girls.”