Friends and relatives of the late Percy Duncan of rural Wathena will have a fundraising dinner for his family at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Wathena Community Building.
Duncan, an employee and coach at Riverside School, died unexpectedly recently at age 43. He leaves behind his wife, Dana, and eight children.
There is a free-will donation for the dinner, and a silent auction and 50/50 raffle will be held. All proceeds will go to the family to pay current and future bills and expenses.
Donation items for the auction could include things like gift baskets, event tickets, gift certificates and services provided by a business.
For more information or to donate, contact Heather Cluck at 816-262-4154 or Erin Shackelford at 816-752-6111.
