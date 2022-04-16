On April 16, at Bode Ice Arena, The St. Joseph Friends of the Animal Shelter hosted its annual 5K fundraiser, Walk for the Paws. The event garnered over 300 participants, with many being accompanied by dogs and other furry companions. Kids were also invited, with multiple booths available as entertainment.
The overall event acted as a race, with prizes being allotted to various winners from various categories: including the first three dog finishers. Participants were given the option of wearing a chip timer to have their times recorded.
In order to race, participants were asked to pay a fee of $25 if registering before March 26 and $30 after said deadline. Runners received a t-shirt and bag if registered before March 26. Friends of the Animal Shelter Race Organizer Aubrey Swofford discussed the origins of the Walk for the Paws event and stated that the organization has plans to put the money to good use via its "Wags to Riches" campaign.
"So, one of our volunteers started us eight years ago, and more recently (sic) this money has been going towards raising funds for our new animal shelter," Swofford said. "So, we're looking forward to starting to move forward on that project soon."
The event also featured local sponsors, including but not limited to Nestlé Purina, Chase Candy Company and Fantastic Fido's. While the event does have several sponsors, Swofford stated that the organization is continually looking for more.
"We're hoping to keep growing our event every year," Swofford said. "We're always looking for new sponsors and new ways to keep advertising so we can continue growing."
For more information regarding the event and to donate, sponsor or volunteer, visit Annual Run Walk for the Paws 5K or the Friends of the Animal Shelter's Facebook.
