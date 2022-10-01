Friends of the Animal Shelter and Metropolitan host adoption event

Members of the St. Joseph community gather at The Metropolitan for the Friends of the Animal Shelter adoption event on Saturday. 

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The Metropolitan in downtown St. Joseph hosted the second annual Barks N' Brew adoption event put on by the Friends of the Animal Shelter on Saturday.

The event, which ran from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., served as an opportunity for animal lovers and potential adopters to meet those in charge, connect with a few adoptable animals and listen to live music while enjoying good food. Those involved were also welcome to make donations.

