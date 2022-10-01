Friends of the Animal Shelter and Metropolitan host adoption event

The Metropolitan in downtown St. Joseph hosted the second annual Barks N' Brew adoption event put on by the Friends of the Animal Shelter on Saturday.
The event, which ran from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., served as an opportunity for animal lovers and potential adopters to meet those in charge, connect with a few adoptable animals and listen to live music while enjoying good food. Those involved were also welcome to make donations.
Taylor Stephenson, the event's organizer and a member of the Friends of the Animal Shelter, spoke briefly about what those involved witnessed.
"So, this is our second annual barks and brew. The first one we had out at the new shelter, there were some concerns about rain on that one, so we decided that this year we needed an indoor venue," Stephenson said. "So, someone reached out to, well actually, B.O.C.C. agreed to play, and he's married to Claire, who owns the metropolitan, which kind of worked out, so we reached out to the metropolitan, and they agreed to host it for us."
The Friends of the Animal Shelter intends to hold two more major events before the new year in the form of a Zombie Walk towards the end of October and another holiday-centric event in December.
More information on Friends of the Animal Shelter, its events and how to adopt a pet is available at https://petforu.com.
