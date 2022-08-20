Friends of Krug Park to construct 'Kindness Rocks Garden'

Friends of Krug Park hosted a rock painting event from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. According to the organization, the event gave kids the opportunity to spread kindness to others throughout the St. Joseph community.
The event typically sees more than a dozen attendees, with this year's garnering similar in numbers very early on.
Terry Turbak, the founder of Friends of Krug Park, spoke about the concept behind the group's rock painting event.
"Every year we host an event for kids of all ages, (so) that they can come out to the park and they can paint a rock with a positive message or a pretty picture or whatever; show their creativity and have some fun," Turbak said. "The, once the rocks are dry, they can take them out into the park and hide them in little spots for people to find to kind of pass on that kindness message to other people."
Turbak said, Friends of Krug Park has also partnered with the St. Joseph Youth Alliance and will be constructing a "Kindness Rocks Garden" to house more painted rocks with various messages on them.
The "Kindness Rocks Garden" was to see completion on August 13, alongside the "Kindness Rocks Event,". However, due to a heat advisory, with temperatures near 100 degrees, the "Kindness Rocks Event" was postponed until today with the "Kindness Rocks Garden" construction delayed until further notice.
Friends of Krug Park is also planning to have a celebration on Sep. 24th for the centennial anniversary of Krug Park's "Castle," Turbak said.
"The 'Castle' and surrounding structure was built in 1922 and is 100 years old this year, so we're throwing a pretty big party," she said. "We're going to have a 1920's car show, we'll have a costume contest, we'll have music, we'll have food vendors and we'll have lawn games that are good to that era, part of that era."
Turbak added that the entirety of the "Castle Centennial Celebration" will be free, aside from purchases from food vendors, and will take place on September 24 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
