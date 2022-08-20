Friends of Krug Park to construct 'Kindness Rocks Garden'

Members of Friends of Krug Park assist kids in painting "kindness rocks" to share kindness throughout the St. Joseph community on Saturday.

 Daniel Slaybaugh | News-Press NOW

Friends of Krug Park hosted a rock painting event from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. According to the organization, the event gave kids the opportunity to spread kindness to others throughout the St. Joseph community.

The event typically sees more than a dozen attendees, with this year's garnering similar in numbers very early on.

