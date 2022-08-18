Before a weekly free film series enters into fall, it will give its audience a chance to experience one last summer night.
Coincidentally timed with lead Olivia Newton-John’s death, the series will be showing “Grease” on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
“It was such a cultural phenomenon. It’s fun to hear it’s just as powerful today,” said host Bob Shultz. “We thought that, going into the end of the year, it’s the perfect mix and, of course, sadly attached to the death of Olivia Newton-John.”
Hosting free screenings every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Joseph Public Library’s East Hills Branch, “Grease” is expected to bring out a big crowd.
“We’re looking forward to a great celebration and all of those wonderful things attached to it,” Shultz said.
In addition to “Grease,” the series will follow up with another slice of youthful celebration as it shows the George Lucas-directed “American Graffiti” (PG) on Aug. 30.
“I call it kind of a perfect end of summer movie where people were going off from the last night of summer and moving into futures unknown,” Shultz said.
Unlike during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, where the future was unknown for the weekly film showcase, it has released its first fall schedule since 2019, which will include a mixture of dramas and the return of its Halloween-themed “Shocktober” movie month.
“We’re really excited. Everyone I’ve talked to, they were just like ‘ Wow, it’s a solid schedule this year,’” Shultz said.
The schedule will include: the Tom Hanks-led Mr. Rogers biopic “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” (Sept. 6, PG), the Patrick Swayze-Jennifer Grey classic “Dirty Dancing” (Sept. 13, PG-13), the ensemble western “The Wild Bunch” (Sept. 20, R) and the Cary Grant/Katherine Hepburn rom-com “The Philadelphia Story” (Sept. 27, NR),
For “Shocktober,” it will showcase Michael Keaton playing the undead trickster “Beetlejuice” (Oct. 4, PG), the ghost-centric classic horror movie “Poltergeist (1982)” (Oct. 11, PG), the 1958 “Horror of Dracula” (Oct. 18, NR) starring Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee and the Disney cult hit “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 25, PG) starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.
Shultz said the scheduling for this year’s spooky movies was deliberate, with the addition of the Hammer Films Production of “Horror of Dracula” and several others.
“Things like ‘Hocus Pocus’ coming up and the timing of the sequel coming out on Disney Plus, and “Poltergeist’s” 40th anniversary, I cannot miss that,” he said.
With the film series bringing back big crowds since it returned earlier this year, Shultz said he’s more encouraged than ever to keep it going.
“I’m looking forward to scheduling movies for future years, trying to implement some of the newer stuff out there too. But also, I think during COVID, people were kind of settling in or watching stuff that they liked growing up and some classic movies that had a mass appeal. So those are the things we’re looking at,” he said.
