Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns

The luck of the Irish returns to St. Joseph this weekend with the 37th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The parade, which will feature floats, Irish music and more, begins at noon on Saturday, March 11, at Frederick Avenue and Noyes Boulevard. The route will follow Frederick to Downtown and finish at Fifth and Felix streets.

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

