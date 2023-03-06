The luck of the Irish returns to St. Joseph this weekend with the 37th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.
The parade, which will feature floats, Irish music and more, begins at noon on Saturday, March 11, at Frederick Avenue and Noyes Boulevard. The route will follow Frederick to Downtown and finish at Fifth and Felix streets.
“The best floats we have are usually our Irish family floats that go towards the front,” said Bob Fitzpatrick, a member of the St. Joseph Ancient Order of Hibernians. “Then, we also have businesses and political candidates that usually we'll get a float in our parade as well.”
The Ancient Order of Hibernians has been hosting this Irish tradition in St. Joseph for about two decades.
“We re-established the parade about 24 years ago,” Fitzpatrick said. “The modern parade has been going on for 37 years, organized by a different group prior to us getting here. Me and several of the other Hibernians are involved in managing the parade, sending out the invitations and getting everything lined up for the day of the parade.”
The parade also offers a way to help others.
“We partner with Second Harvest Food Bank and that goes back to the idea of the Irish starving during the potato famine, and so we share a portion of our proceeds with the Second Harvest,” Fitzpatrick said.
St. Patrick’s Day is a tradition many families look forward to each year, Fitzpatrick said.
“The community reaction is usually very good,” Fitzpatrick said. “We have a very family-friendly parade and everyone is Irish on parade day.”
The Irish festivities don’t stop there. Special Olympics of Missouri will host its 10th annual Shamrock Run at 11 a.m. on March 11. The 5k fun run/walk will begin at Grand Avenue and 11th Street and will finish close to the route of the parade at Norty’s Bar and Grill on Frederick.
"We are complementary of each other," Fitzpatrick said. "They have their run earlier in the day and then hopefully they show up and on the parade route as well."
With spring showers in the forecast, a rainout date for the parade is scheduled for the following Saturday on March 18.
“If you wear a little bit heavier garb and a nice and a nice wool hat, a parade in March is a good thing,” Fitzpatrick said. “It's also the first time for political candidates to come out in the floats. So, we’ll see a lot of them too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.