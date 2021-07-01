After a more subdued July 4 celebration in 2020, Independence Day celebrations will be back in full force on Sunday.
With the celebration happening on a Sunday, it will likely mean long weekends for people, meaning a ton of events in the area to enjoy that extra day of relaxation. Here is a look at some of what’s happening:
City of St. Joseph’s 4th of July Fireworks
July 4 means families and friends coming together to watch the annual grand fireworks show hosted by the City of St. Joseph.
The display will include an array of shells, from parachutes, spirals and hearts to bowties and stars.
The fireworks will be launched from Wyeth Hill, and those who want the best view should set up in the Heritage Park parking lot or outside the St. Jo Frontier Casino or Remington Nature Center.
With McArthur Drive closed for construction, the St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department cautions people to expect delays and detours.
“There may be delays getting people out of the park after the show,” Julie Noel with the parks department said.
Heritage Park softball complex will be closed, with no musicians performing or concessions being sold.
“For several years we attempted to have some activity. We’ve had music, food and it just hasn’t been well-attended, so we decided to eliminate that,” Chuck Kempf, director of parks, recreation and civic facilities, said in a previous interview. “Folks can still sit in the Heritage Park parking lot or the common areas, as far as the outside of the softball complex.”
As it is every year, MacArthur Drive will be closed from 9 p.m. until the display is finished. No personal fireworks are allowed at any of the viewing sites.
People are asked to pick up their trash after the fireworks.
Baseball and fireworks
The St. Joseph Mustangs will once again host a weekend of fireworks leading up to July 4.
With the first pitch at 7 p.m. each night, the Mustangs and Mosaic Life Care will present a firework spectacular after the Mustangs games on July 3 and 4 at Phil Welch Stadium, 2500 Southwest Parkway.
July 3 will include a special American celebration and military hero ceremony pregame ceremony. All veterans and active military will receive two free general admission tickets. The night will close with a patriotic salute fireworks show.
It all leads up to July 4, which highlights the Little Mr. Mustangs & Miss Mustangs competition. A military jersey auction will be held, and veterans and active military will be given two free desk tickets, while supplies last. The evening will close with a fireworks spectacular.
Other area celebrations:
Annual July 3rd Fireworks Celebration Featuring Switch in Kearney, Missouri
It will be a night of fireworks and country music from Noe Palmer at the Kearney (Missouri) Amphitheatre, with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, and fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m., There will be free admission and parking, and spectators are encouraged to have vehicles parked before 9 p.m. There will be free inflatable attractions for children.
Hiawatha fireworks
The night sky will light up in Hiawatha, Kansas, at dusk Saturday, July 3, at Windmill Lane at the Brown County Agriculture Museum, 301 E. Iowa St. The city warns that all other fireworks are not allowed within the city limits.
Fireworks in Union
Star, Missouri
The City of Union Star will be setting off its fireworks at sunset on Friday, July 2, at Ray Schnitker Community Park, 255 Walnut St.
July 4 Celebration in Cameron, Missouri
Cameron’s citywide celebration is an all-weekend affair that includes a variety of activities including an outdoor screening of the PG-13 shark movie “The MEG” (9:15 p.m. July 1), concerts by 7 Years Out (8 p.m. July 2) and The Beatles tribute band Liverpool (7 p.m. July 4) and a fireworks display to close at 10 p.m.
