Fountain City Brass Band joins St. Joseph Community Chorus for annual performance

Members of the Fountain City Brass Band stand before a crowd's applause during the group's performance with the St. Joseph Community Chorus on Sunday.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The Fountain City Brass Band and St. Joseph Community Chorus have conjoined for their annual performance at the Cathedral of St. Joseph.

Dr. Lee Harrelson, a founding member of the Fountain City Brass Band as well as its soloist for euphonium, stated that the band is happy to be here and spoke about some of the group’s musical arrangements.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.