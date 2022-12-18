Fountain City Brass Band joins St. Joseph Community Chorus for annual performance

The Fountain City Brass Band and St. Joseph Community Chorus have conjoined for their annual performance at the Cathedral of St. Joseph.
Dr. Lee Harrelson, a founding member of the Fountain City Brass Band as well as its soloist for euphonium, stated that the band is happy to be here and spoke about some of the group’s musical arrangements.
“We’re with the Fountain City Brass Band. We’re thrilled to be here today with the St. Joseph Community Chorus," Harrelson said. "This is our fourth or fifth time performing with the group. We have a concert today and tomorrow night. Some of the things we’re playing are ‘The Holy Well,’ which is a great piece that features a baritone solo. Tomorrow night we have a wonderful cornet solo, ‘The First Noel’, featuring Dr. Jennifer Oliverio.”
Doug Lindsey, a repiano player for Fountain City, added some additional pieces that attendees can expect, noting his favorites.
“I get to play a little solo in ‘We Three Kings’ which is a little fun; it's a jazzy piece," Lindsey said. "And then, I think my favorite piece is ‘Hallelujah.’ The way it ends is just really gorgeous. It's a famous tune that you hear in Shrek, and every time it comes on, in any variation, I just want to sit and listen to it, so that’s really nice. The very final piece we’re going to play, ‘Christmas Finale’, is 100 miles an hour. It’s by Paul Lovatt Cooper, and it ends very bombastically and always has the crowds cheering, hollering and hooting for more.”
The group is performing a set to perform a second time on Monday at 7:30 p.m. According to Harrelson, the additional performance will feature one song change that may interest those who attended tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.