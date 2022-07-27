top story Former Chiefs players to visit St. Joseph for golf tournament By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW Jenna Wilson Author email Jul 27, 2022 Jul 27, 2022 Updated 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email St. Joseph's Country Club will welcome former Chiefs players this weekend for a golf tournament. Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Chiefs' Celebrity Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, July 30, at the St. Joseph Country Club, and many former Chiefs players are set to attend.The tournament will start at 12 p.m. and will be livestreamed on St. Joseph Country Club’s official Facebook page.Country club staff said many former Kansas City Chiefs players will be in attendance, including Jamaal Charles, Donnie Edwards and Dwayne Bowe.Limited tickets will be available at the door for $30.Steven Craig, the owner of the St. Joseph Country Club, said all of the money raised at the event will be used to enhance the educational programs of the local schools.“Schools need money to purchase upgrades to their technology and provide teachers with the funds to make their classroom student-ready," he said.As a longtime resident of the city, Craig said he is always showing his support for St. Joseph and the surrounding community.He said he is looking forward to this event and wants to do something fun for the community.“I’m excited,” he said. “I think we’re going to have a great turnout, and I’m looking forward to seeing many great people there.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Steven Craig Kansas City Chiefs Money School Economics Sport Education Celebrity Golf Tournament Tournament Steve Craig Golf Christianity Player Country Club Community Jenna Wilson Author email Follow Jenna Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Local News Earhart immortalized with statue in Washington D.C. Local News Sculpture outside Missouri Theater vandalized again Local News St. Joseph Public Library to host Local Trivia Night +2 Business Shortage of veterinary professionals impacts local clinics More Local News → Local Forecast 10 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
