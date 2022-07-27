Chiefs Celebrity Golf Tournament at St. Joseph Country Club is set for Saturday

St. Joseph's Country Club will welcome former Chiefs players this weekend for a golf tournament. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

The Chiefs' Celebrity Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, July 30, at the St. Joseph Country Club, and many former Chiefs players are set to attend.

The tournament will start at 12 p.m. and will be livestreamed on St. Joseph Country Club’s official Facebook page.

