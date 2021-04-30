A huge outdoor flea market with food, vendors and raffles is back in Sparks, Kansas.
People drove hours to attend the show, many coming from all over Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. Vendors with trinkets, food and any decorations imaginable for sale lined the block of 240 Road in Sparks along Highway 7.
Parking and admission to the flea market are free. This is the 39th year the show has been held, although it was canceled last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The flea market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2.
Two women, Wendy Kremer and Robbin Krivohlavek, said they love to attend the twice-yearly market, even though they do not live close.
“We left Dorchester (Nebraska) at 5:30 this morning,” Krivohlavek said.
They didn't come to town with anything specific to buy, just the goal of filling the cart they brought.
“The junk! The good stuff. Good treasures, good furniture," the women said.
They said a basket, a couple of end tables and a ladder were on the list as items to possibly come back and get.
Most people attending the market had a cart. Marlene and Rachel Panthos had just started their day at the market but knew their cart was going to come in handy.
"This is our fourth year, fourth or fifth year, visiting and so we kind of have learned we bring our lunch and our water and carry our wagon, and by the time we are ready to go home the wagon is overflowing with treasures," Marlene Panthos said.
Luckily those who made the trip to the market were met with sun and warm weather. For those who have attended previously, the nice weather was a treat this time.
"We’ve come in the rain before and the cold and mud. So this is gorgeous," Marlene Panthos said.
