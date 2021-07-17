071721_PARTY_NP_ARTICLE

A boy tries to knock down a set of water bottles with a ball Saturday during First Church of the Nazarene's community block party. There also was a Frisbee toss game, petting zoo, and Kona shaved ice.

 Alexander Simone | News-Press NOW

Today was the first-ever community block party hosted by First Church of the Nazarene.

The Church has been planning the event for several months, pastor Brandon Shotten said, but turnout for still exceeded expectations.

Activities included a petting zoo, a variety of prize drawings like free gift cards, and games like Frisbee toss.

It was a chance for the church to show appreciation to the community, Shotten said.

"We just want to do this to give back to our community, be a blessing to our community," he said. "Right here in our, really our back yard, we've got several people that live within walking distance of our building."

The church hopes to expand the event next year and maybe include a bounce-house, Shotten said.

